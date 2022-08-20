Mrs. Dianne Loh, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, sits and talks with children attending the Idaho National Guard’s drill weekend day youth camp at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The camp is part of the 4-H Air Force Youth Camping Program which provides a weekend day camp that children can attend, participating in activities that include art, STEM, and healthy living topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:56 Photo ID: 7385204 VIRIN: 220820-Z-IM874-1054 Resolution: 5382x3027 Size: 12.52 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.