Mrs. Dianne Loh, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, looks at artwork with a child during the Idaho National Guard’s drill weekend day youth camp at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The camp is part of the 4-H Air Force Youth Camping Program which provides a weekend day camp that children can attend, participating in activities that include art, STEM, and healthy living topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7385207
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-IM874-1027
|Resolution:
|5358x3572
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
