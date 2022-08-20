Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Mrs. Dianne Loh, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, looks at artwork with a child during the Idaho National Guard’s drill weekend day youth camp at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The camp is part of the 4-H Air Force Youth Camping Program which provides a weekend day camp that children can attend, participating in activities that include art, STEM, and healthy living topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:56
    Photo ID: 7385207
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-IM874-1027
    Resolution: 5358x3572
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen
    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen
    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen
    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen
    Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Idaho National Guard
    Helping Hands
    124th Fighter Wing
    Dianne Loh
    Airmen and Family Programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT