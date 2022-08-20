U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets Airmen from the 124th Operations Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard during a visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Loh met with Airmen from across the Idaho National Guard, taking time to learn more about each of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:54
|Photo ID:
|7385203
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-YH478-1010
|Resolution:
|5451x3627
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT