    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, meets Airmen from the 124th Operations Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard during a visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Loh met with Airmen from across the Idaho National Guard, taking time to learn more about each of their missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:54
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Air National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    124th Operations Group
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh

