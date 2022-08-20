Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, center left, and Mrs. Dianne Loh, his spouse, listen to Airmen with the Idaho National Guard during a luncheon on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The lunch provided a unique opportunity for Airmen to speak with and ask questions of the Lohs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Luncheon
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh
    Dianne Loh

