U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, center left, and Mrs. Dianne Loh, his spouse, listen to Airmen with the Idaho National Guard during a luncheon on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. The lunch provided a unique opportunity for Airmen to speak with and ask questions of the Lohs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:54 Photo ID: 7385202 VIRIN: 220820-Z-YH478-1009 Resolution: 4402x2929 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.