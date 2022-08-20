Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. While addressing the Airmen he outlined five of his priorities and took candid questions from the audience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:54
    Photo ID: 7385199
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-YH478-1006
    Resolution: 5789x3852
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Hangar
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    All-call
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh

