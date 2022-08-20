Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, coins Maj. Janice Gerber, a critical care air transport team (CCATT) member, 124th Medical Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, during his visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. During his visit, Loh was able to learn about the many missions of the wing such as the CCATT, a highly specialized medical team that augments aeromedical evacuation crew members in combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Idaho National Guard
    CCATT
    critical care air transport team
    124th Medical Group
    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh
    Maj. Janice Gerber

