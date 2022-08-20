Air National Guard director visits Idaho National Guard Airmen

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, coins Maj. Janice Gerber, a critical care air transport team (CCATT) member, 124th Medical Group, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, during his visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. During his visit, Loh was able to learn about the many missions of the wing such as the CCATT, a highly specialized medical team that augments aeromedical evacuation crew members in combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

