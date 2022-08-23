U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron, an aviation electronics technician assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, works on a MH-60S helicopter at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 23, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7384887 VIRIN: 220823-F-DN254-1016 Resolution: 5195x3456 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.