Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron, an aviation electronics technician assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon, 36th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 18, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

