Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron, an aviation electronics technician assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 18, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



After arriving at Andersen AFB, Barron was assigned to be a line division leading petty officer. He leads a team of 22 junior Sailors in performing maintenance inspections and systems servicing on 12 MH-60S helicopters. This enables the squadron to maintain 24/7 search and rescue operations and accomplish combat readiness training. His team executes duties supporting more than 25 sorties each week.



“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing my junior Sailors earn major qualifications and seeing their self-confidence build,” said Barron.



Barron planned and executed the safe transfer of three aircraft from Guam to Atsugi, Japan, enabling required maintenance. He also oversaw the fuel surveillance and foreign object damage programs, resulting in grades of on-track in the most recent HSC Wing Pacific inspection. His efforts awarded him a Spot Navy Achievement Medal. Furthermore, Barron provided classroom instruction and qualified six personnel for flight line licenses during their temporary additional duty here last month.



Barron’s efforts extend outside of the office with avid volunteer work. He has participated in the squadron kids’ Easter egg hunt set-up and breakdown, the Pacific War memorial flag display and a Ritidian Beach community clean-up.



“Knowing that I'm in a leadership positon has made me realize that I'm training the future of the Navy,” said Barron. “Being that example allows me to display what a leader is and hopefully they can take that and use it in their own career or future profession.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Barron!