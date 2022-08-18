Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron [Image 4 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sergio Barron, an aviation electronics technician assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon, 36th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 18, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Team Andersen
    36 WG
    Linebacker of the Week

