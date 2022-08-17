Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gallentine, 27th Special Operations Squadron Operational Support Medicine Flight special operations forces independent duty technician, supports Medic Rodeo 2022 at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Aug. 16th, 2022. The 27 SOSS OSM flight provided support and instruction during the rodeo, which brings 16 Air Force medical teams from around the world to Cannon Air Force Base and Melrose Air Force Range to test and improve their skills in both deployed environments and at home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

