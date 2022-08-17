Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sarah Galati, 60th Inpatient Squadron Surgical Inpatient flight chief, evaluates a medical team providing simulated point of injury treatment during Medic Rodeo 2022 at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Aug. 16, 2022. Galati, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., was part of the cadre team providing expertise and feedback to 16 Air Force medical teams at the rodeo. The rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medical personnel in both deployed and home installation environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

