U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sarah Galati, 60th Inpatient Squadron Surgical Inpatient flight chief, evaluates a medical team providing simulated point of injury treatment during Medic Rodeo 2022 at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Aug. 16, 2022. Galati, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., was part of the cadre team providing expertise and feedback to 16 Air Force medical teams at the rodeo. The rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medical personnel in both deployed and home installation environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7384139
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-ZT339-1587
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT