U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dustin Schwarts, 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron patrolman, supports Medic Rodeo 2022 at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Aug. 6, 2022. Security Forces Airmen provided security for a total of 16 Air Force medical teams from around the world during Medic Rodeo. The 27th Special Operations Wing Medic Rodeo 2022 tests the skills of medical professionals from across the Air Force through a series of innovative, high-pressure scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7384138 VIRIN: 220817-F-ZT339-1439 Resolution: 3533x2826 Size: 4.97 MB Location: MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.