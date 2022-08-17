A Special Operations Forces Medical Element helmet sits on the door of a Humvee during Medic Rodeo 2022 on Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Aug. 16, 2022. SOFME personnel from the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron Operational Support Medicine flight provided logistic support and evaluation during the rodeo. The rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medical personnel in both deployed and home installation environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7384140 VIRIN: 220817-F-ZT339-1655 Resolution: 3847x2570 Size: 6.41 MB Location: MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.