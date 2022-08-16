Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets visit Melvern Dam during a dam inspection with the Kansas City District [Image 3 of 3]

    Cadets visit Melvern Dam during a dam inspection with the Kansas City District

    MELVERN, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Cadets participating in the Army ROTC Engineer Internship Program visit Melvern Dam during a routine dam inspection near Melvern, Kansas, on Aug. 16, 2022, during their month-long internship program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7383813
    VIRIN: 220816-A-A1408-135
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 333.72 KB
    Location: MELVERN, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets visit Melvern Dam during a dam inspection with the Kansas City District [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District
    Cadets with the Army Engineer Internship Program run PT at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City
    Cadets visit Melvern Dam during a dam inspection with the Kansas City District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kansas
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Command
    Kansas City District
    Melvern Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT