    Cadets with the Army Engineer Internship Program run PT at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City [Image 2 of 3]

    Cadets with the Army Engineer Internship Program run PT at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Cadets participating in the Army ROTC Engineer Internship Program conduct PT at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 3, 2022, during their month-long internship program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District.

    Engineers
    USACE
    Kansas City
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Command
    Kansas City District

