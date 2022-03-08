Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:40 Photo ID: 7383812 VIRIN: 220816-A-A1408-134 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 1.9 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cadets with the Army Engineer Internship Program run PT at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City [Image 3 of 3], by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.