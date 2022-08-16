Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District

Cadets participating in the Army ROTC Engineer Internship Program visit the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement Project in Fort Leonard wood, Missouri, on Aug. 16, 2022, during their month-long program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District.

