Cadets participating in the Army ROTC Engineer Internship Program visit the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement Project in Fort Leonard wood, Missouri, on Aug. 16, 2022, during their month-long program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 08:40
|Photo ID:
|7383811
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-A1408-133
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|653.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT