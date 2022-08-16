Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District

    Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Cadets participating in the Army ROTC Engineer Internship Program visit the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement Project in Fort Leonard wood, Missouri, on Aug. 16, 2022, during their month-long program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7383811
    VIRIN: 220816-A-A1408-133
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 653.87 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Cadets visit the Fort Leonard Wood Replacement Hospital Project in the Kansas City District
    engineers
    USACE
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Command
    Kansas City District

