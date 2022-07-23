Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14) discusses future Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) efforts with Chad Nakamoto (right), Production Facilities and Plant Equipment Manager, Code 900F for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Rep. Speier, along with several other congressional delegates and staff visited the shipyard during their Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise tour, a biennial international maritime exercise which was held June 29 to Aug. 4, 2022. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

