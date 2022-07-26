PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Ralph Okimoto-Rivera (left), Director, Radiological Control Office for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) discusses future Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) efforts with Congressman Ed Case (HI-1). Rep. Case, along with several other congressional delegates and staff visited the shipyard during their Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise tour, a biennial international maritime exercise which was held June 29 to Aug. 4, 2022. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 22:22 Photo ID: 7383305 VIRIN: 220723-N-QL164-008 Resolution: 3607x3608 Size: 2.32 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program [Image 4 of 4], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.