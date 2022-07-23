Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

    Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Captain Richard A. Jones, Commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) and Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-39) discuss future Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) efforts. Rep. Kim, along with several other congressional delegates and staff, visited the shipyard during their Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise tour, a biennial international maritime exercise which was held June 29 to Aug. 4, 2022. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

    siop
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program
    PHNSY&IMF
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

