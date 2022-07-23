Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Congressman Ed Case (HI-1) (left), and John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), catch up during a visit to the shipyard. Rep. Case, along with several other congressional delegates and staff visited the shipyard during their Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise tour, a biennial international maritime exercise which was held June 29 to Aug. 4, 2022. In addition, shipyard leaders also held an operational update brief focusing on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) efforts. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

