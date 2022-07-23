Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

    Congressional Delegates Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; Focus on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Congressman Ed Case (HI-1) (left), and John Ornellas, the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), catch up during a visit to the shipyard. Rep. Case, along with several other congressional delegates and staff visited the shipyard during their Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise tour, a biennial international maritime exercise which was held June 29 to Aug. 4, 2022. In addition, shipyard leaders also held an operational update brief focusing on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) efforts. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

