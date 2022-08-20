USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) arrives in Klaipėda, Lithuania

220820-N-EJ843-1008 KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (Aug. 20, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua Thomas stands security watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship prepares to enter port in Klaipėda, Lithuania for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 20, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

