    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) arrives in Klaipėda, Lithuania [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) arrives in Klaipėda, Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220820-N-MZ836-1027 KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (Aug. 20, 2022) A Lithuanian tug boat assists the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as Kearsarge prepares to enter port in Klaipėda, Lithuania for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 20, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

    NATO
    PORT CALL
    LIBERTY
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

