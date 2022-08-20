USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) arrives in Klaipėda, Lithuania

220820-N-MZ836-1010 KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (Aug. 20, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) enters port in Klaipėda, Lithuania for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 20, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

Date Taken: 08.20.2022
Location: KLAIPEDA, LT
by PO2 Jesse Schwab