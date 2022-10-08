SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters

Members of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) command staff provide a capabilities and overview brief to Marine Col. Boyd Miller, the Director of J4 Logistics for U.S. Southern Command, during his visit to the 167th TSC headquarters in Anniston, Alabama. Topics of discussion included the 167th TSC's role in PANAMAX22, potential opportunities to grow the partnership between the command the SOUTHCOM, and upcoming reorganization of the Alabama National Guard that will bring more units under the 167th TSC.

