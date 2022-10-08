SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle | Members of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) command staff provide a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle | Members of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) command staff provide a capabilities and overview brief to Marine Col. Boyd Miller, the Director of J4 Logistics for U.S. Southern Command, during his visit to the 167th TSC headquarters in Anniston, Alabama. Topics of discussion included the 167th TSC's role in PANAMAX22, potential opportunities to grow the partnership between the command the SOUTHCOM, and upcoming reorganization of the Alabama National Guard that will bring more units under the 167th TSC. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON, ALABAMA – Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Commanding General, welcomed United States Marine Col. Boyd Miller, the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Director of J4 Logistics, to the 167th TSC Headquarters during PANAMAX 22, an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise that focuses on ensuring the defense of the Panama Canal.



The meeting was all about logistics. Miller serves as the senior logistics officer for SOUTHCOM and the 167th TSC is the senior logistics command assigned to support the region. Maj. Gen. Cannon spoke about the opportunities for the 167th TSC to become more involved in SOUTHCOM operations moving forward, highlighting the logistical expertise and experience that the unit can offer the SOUTHCOM Commander.



“To my knowledge, this is the first time the SOUTHCOM J-4 has visited the 167th TSC during an exercise,” said Cannon, pointing out the high-profile nature of the visit. “Col. Boyd Miller’s presence here at the 167th TSC Headquarters during such an important event is proof positive of the increasing level of importance this headquarters has in the sustainment arena and the overall mission of SOUTHCOM.”



For Col. Miller’s part, he emphasized the effect that the 167th TSC can have on current operations, and not just in the future. He pointed to several upcoming SOUTHCOM exercises and sees value in growing the role of the 167th TSC.



The partnership between the 167th TSC, U.S. Army South (ARSOUTH) and SOUTHCOM, will continue to grow with continued exercise development and execution highlighted by PANAMAX and Tradewinds, another major SOUTHCOM exercise focused on operations in the Caribbean.



Cannon noted that while this exercise is over, the relationship is just starting. “Over the last four years since we have been aligned with ARSOUTH and SOUTHCOM, our relationship has continued to grow and mature to new heights,” Cannon said. “We plan to participate more in future multi-national exercises and training events in the SOUTHCOM area of operations.”



