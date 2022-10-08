Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters [Image 1 of 6]

    SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle 

    167th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 167th Theater Sustainment Command team poses for a picture with U.S. Marine Col. Boyd Miller during his visit to the 167th TSC headquarters in Anniston, Alabama, Aug. 10-11, 2022. (L to R) Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Stallings, 167th TSC CSM; Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, 167th TSC Commanding General; Marine Col. Boyd Miller, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Director of J4 Logistics; Brig. Gen. Terry Grisham, 167th TSC Deputy Commanding General.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 11:10
    Photo ID: 7380238
    VIRIN: 220810-A-TA154-398
    Resolution: 4917x3427
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeremy Dunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters

    PANAMAX
    SOUTHCOM
    TRADEWINDS
    167th TSC

