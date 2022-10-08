The 167th Theater Sustainment Command team poses for a picture with U.S. Marine Col. Boyd Miller outside the 167th TSC headquarters in Anniston, Alabama, Aug. 10-11, 2022. (L to R) Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Stallings, 167th TSC CSM; Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, 167th TSC Commanding General; Marine Col. Boyd Miller, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Director of J4 Logistics; Brig. Gen. Terry Grisham, 167th TSC Deputy Commanding General; Col. Timothy Alexander, 167th TSC Chief of Staff; Lt. Col. Eric Perez, 167th TSC Liaison officer to SOUTHCOM.
SOUTHCOM J4 Visits 167th TSC Headquarters
