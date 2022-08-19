U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mary Riggs, Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, awards U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Elisa Fredrickson, a medical logistics technician with the 158th Fighter Wing, Vt. National Guard, a coin for her efforts during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

Date Taken: 08.19.2022
Location: WISE, VA, US
This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor's Day, by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS