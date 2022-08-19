Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor's Day [Image 13 of 23]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor's Day

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mary Riggs, Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, awards Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tito Alvarado, a preventive medical technician, Navy medical Readiness and Training Battalion Portsmouth, a coin for his efforts during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 19:53
    Photo ID: 7379785
    VIRIN: 220819-F-DV652-1107
    Resolution: 4929x3286
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: WISE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor's Day [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Appalachian Care

