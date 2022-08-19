U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mary Riggs, Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, awards U.S. Air Force Capt. Conner Simms, a chaplain with the 934th Airlift Wing, a coin for his efforts during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 19, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7379792 VIRIN: 220819-F-DV652-1137 Resolution: 5229x3486 Size: 8.12 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor's Day [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.