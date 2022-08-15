Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel about 24 miles south of Boot Key, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
