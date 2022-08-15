A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel about 24 miles south of Boot Key, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7379759 VIRIN: 220815-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 688x453 Size: 46.64 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.