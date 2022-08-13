Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans' crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this makeshift vessel about 30 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida, Aug. 13, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:46
    Location: FL, US
    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

