Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this fishing vessel about 12 miles south of Boot Key, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7379755
    VIRIN: 220815-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 1816x2420
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT