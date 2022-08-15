A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this fishing vessel about 12 miles south of Boot Key, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|08.15.2022
|08.19.2022 18:46
|7379755
|220815-G-G0107-1000
|1816x2420
|1.61 MB
|FL, US
|13
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
