Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel about 30 miles south of Boca Chica, Florida, Aug. 13, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7379757
|VIRIN:
|220813-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|382x314
|Size:
|36.16 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 106 people, 4 dogs to Cuba [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT