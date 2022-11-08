Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR [Image 6 of 6]

    RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A member of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Regiment retrieves a simulated survivor during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 11, 2022. Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense's premier combat search and rescue exercise, involving various wings and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7379430
    VIRIN: 220811-F-CL785-1096
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    RAF
    563rd RQG
    55th RQS
    Red Flag Rescue
    RF-R 22-2

