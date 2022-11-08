RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR

Two HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, fly over an exercise incident site at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 11, 2022. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the only installation that hosts RF-R. RF-R is hosted twice a year and includes various American units as well as various partner forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

