RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron retrieves members of the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Regiment during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 11, 2022. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the only installation that hosts RF-R. RF-R is hosted twice a year and includes various American units as well as various partner forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:21 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US