A U.S. Navy Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist participates in exercise Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 11, 2022. Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense's premier combat search and rescue exercise, involving various wings and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:21 Photo ID: 7379427 VIRIN: 220811-F-CL785-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.77 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-R 22-2 RAF CSAR [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.