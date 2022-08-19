U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, puts together the first prototype of the Boom Cover Tool at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The Boom Cover Tool, created by Helzer, is expected to save 40,000 man-hours and $1 million annually. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 04:53
|Photo ID:
|7377900
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-AB266-3001
|Resolution:
|329x354
|Size:
|28.32 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, One Boom at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT