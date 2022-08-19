One Boom at a Time

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, puts together the first prototype of the Boom Cover Tool at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The Boom Cover Tool, created by Helzer, is expected to save 40,000 man-hours and $1 million annually. (Courtesy Photo)

