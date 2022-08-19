U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, holds the first prototype of the Boom Cover Tool at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2022. Helzer is the mind behind the Boom Cover Tool that enables Airmen to install and remove a boom cover off a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in less than two minutes. The Boom Cover Tool is projected to save the Air Force 40,000 man-hours and $1 million annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 04:53 Photo ID: 7377890 VIRIN: 220728-F-AB266-2001 Resolution: 6823x4874 Size: 5.05 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Boom at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.