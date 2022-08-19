Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Boom at a Time [Image 3 of 4]

    One Boom at a Time

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A protective cover is installed on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2022. The Boom Cover Tool allows the cover to be more secured than the conventional method and no longer requires the cover to be removed during high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

