One Boom at a Time

A protective cover is installed on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2022. The Boom Cover Tool allows the cover to be more secured than the conventional method and no longer requires the cover to be removed during high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

