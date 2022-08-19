U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, uses the Boom Cover Tool on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2022. The Boom Cover Tool, created by Helzer, is expected to save 40,000 man-hours and $1 million annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 04:53
|Photo ID:
|7377891
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-AB266-2002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, One Boom at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT