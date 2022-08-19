U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, uses the Boom Cover Tool on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2022. The Boom Cover Tool, created by Helzer, is expected to save 40,000 man-hours and $1 million annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 04:53 Photo ID: 7377891 VIRIN: 220728-F-AB266-2002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.35 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Boom at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.