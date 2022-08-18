U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy, right, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, gives words on Senior Airman Zachary Davila, center, 35th Maintenance Squadron Ammo Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, as the Wild Weasel of the Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2022. Wild Weasel of the Week is a program designed to highlight Airmen across the base whose achievements stand out above their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
