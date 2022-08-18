Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila [Image 2 of 3]

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Davila, 35th Maintenance Squadron Ammo Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, Timothy Murphy, right, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, right, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after Davila was coined as the Wild Weasel of the Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2022. Davila received recognition from Misawa’s top leadership for his outstanding performance and peer leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:21
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wild Weasel of the Week
    Team Misawa
    35thFW

