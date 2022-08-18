Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Davila, 35th Maintenance Squadron Ammo Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, Timothy Murphy, right, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, right, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after Davila was coined as the Wild Weasel of the Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2022. Davila received recognition from Misawa’s top leadership for his outstanding performance and peer leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

