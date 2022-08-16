Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila [Image 1 of 3]

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Davila, 35th Maintenance Squadron Ammo Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Davila was selected for the Wild Weasel of the Week after being hand picked for temporary duty assignments and further education opportunities within his career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Zachary Davila [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

