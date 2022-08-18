Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio

    ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with U.S Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and USACE Buffalo District Lt. Col. Colby Krug discuss Great Lakes topics that will have great impact, including the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study and the beneficial use of dredged material.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    usace
    civil works
    asa-cw

