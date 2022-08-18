ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio

Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and U.S Army Corps of Engineers leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Lt. Col. Colby Krug met with Joe Cappel Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, VP Business Development.



Major commodities include iron ore, coal, petroleum, limestone, sand and gravel, salt, cement and concrete, wheat, soybeans, and aluminum which support $10.7 billion in business revenue, 59,176 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $3 billion in labor income.

