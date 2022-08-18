Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio [Image 9 of 13]

    ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and U.S Army Corps of Engineers leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Lt. Col. Colby Krug spent time at Port Clinton Harbor, Port Clinton, OH discussing the important role the harbor plays to support the Great Lakes Navigation System.

    Port Clinton Harbor supports commercial ferry service to Put-InBay and Middle Bass Islands in addition to 78 seasonal charter fishing boats generating approximately $1.2M in annual revenue. Most recently project partners completed a project that removed invasive plant species and created acres of wetland habitat.

