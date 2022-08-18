ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio

Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and U.S Army Corps of Engineers leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Lt. Col. Colby Krug spent time at Port Clinton Harbor, Port Clinton, OH discussing the important role the harbor plays to support the Great Lakes Navigation System.



Port Clinton Harbor supports commercial ferry service to Put-InBay and Middle Bass Islands in addition to 78 seasonal charter fishing boats generating approximately $1.2M in annual revenue. Most recently project partners completed a project that removed invasive plant species and created acres of wetland habitat.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022