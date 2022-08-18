Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and U.S Army Corps of Engineers leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Lt. Col. Colby Krug tour the Port Clinton Sewage Treatment Plant, Port Clinton, OH.
The sewage treatment plant plays a key role in keeping the water that flows back into Lake Erie clean ensuring the ecosystem can flourish and the Great Lakes stay great for the Nation.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7377492
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-IF251-046
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|430.19 KB
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio [Image 13 of 13], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
