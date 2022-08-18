Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and U.S Army Corps of Engineers leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples and Lt. Col. Colby Krug tour the Port Clinton Sewage Treatment Plant, Port Clinton, OH.



The sewage treatment plant plays a key role in keeping the water that flows back into Lake Erie clean ensuring the ecosystem can flourish and the Great Lakes stay great for the Nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7377492 VIRIN: 220818-A-IF251-046 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 430.19 KB Location: TOLEDO, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASA-CW Visits Toledo Ohio [Image 13 of 13], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.